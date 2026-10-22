Real Madrid or Barcelona? Jurgen Klopp chooses 'the better' side for El Clasico as Germany boss admits he DISLIKED Blancos stars

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Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has weighed in on the eternal debate between Spain’s two biggest clubs ahead of the upcoming El Clasico clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The former Liverpool manager revealed which side he is currently backing to triumph at the Camp Nou while reflecting on his historical feelings toward the rivalry.

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Klopp's Clasico allegiance revealed

Klopp confirmed he will be tuning into the upcoming blockbuster clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Speaking during the interval of Bayern Munich’s Champions League encounter with Arsenal, the Germany manager explained that this fixture has been a constant presence throughout his footballing life.

Despite the shifting balance of power in Spanish football, Klopp remains heavily invested in the rivalry. He will also be keeping a close eye on German forward Karim Adeyemi, noting the Barcelona star's impressive recent upturn in form over the past few weeks.

Past grievances and current favourites

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The former Liverpool boss admitted that the sheer magnitude of the rivalry means he never misses the occasion. "Of course I’ll watch El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid. I’ve watched this game at every stage of my life," Klopp said, as quoted by Bulinews.

Reflecting on his historical loyalties, the Germany manager was candid about why he traditionally backed the Catalan giants, pointing to Real Madrid's historically aggressive tactics as a major turn-off. "In the past, I was more of a Barcelona supporter because I was against the actions of Pepe and other Madrid defenders," he explained. "Today, I support the better team. And looking at things at the moment, that is probably Barcelona."

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Mixed fortunes for Spain's heavyweights

Klopp's assessment arrives as both clubs navigate contrasting European fortunes. Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are reeling from a 4-2 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, a match that also saw playmaker Dani Olmo suffer a serious muscle injury. The Spaniard is now sidelined for a month, ruling him out of the pivotal Camp Nou clash.

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Conversely, Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid are flying high after dismantling RB Leipzig 4-1. Kylian Mbappe provided a goal and an assist in the resounding victory. However, Los Blancos must tackle the Catalan giants without suspended star winger Vinicius Junior.

Stepping up to the plate





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With Vinicius unavailable for the first Clasico of the campaign, Mourinho faces a significant attacking reshuffle. The Portuguese tactician is expected to rely heavily on Yan Diomande to plug the gap on the flank.

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The substitute forward staked his claim against Leipzig with a spectacular late volley, taking his recent tally to three goals and one assist in his last four outings. Diomande must now attempt to replicate that devastating form on Spain's biggest stage as Madrid look to prove Klopp wrong.



