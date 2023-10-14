Will Raphinha be fit for El Clasico? Barcelona winger sweating on his fitness for Real Madrid showdown

Barcelona winger Raphinha is sweating over his fitness ahead of El Clasico after pulling up his hamstring against Sevilla.

Raphinha got injured against Sevilla

Remains uncertain for El Clasico

Two weeks left for the Real Madrid showdown

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian winger had to be taken off in the 37th minute during the club's 1-0 win over Sevilla earlier in September after he picked up an injury in his right hamstring.

Raphinha was spotted at the Ciutat Esportiva on Friday but the winger sounded far from optimistic when pressed about his injury and whether he will be able to feature against Real Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don’t know yet. I want to be there,” he told Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona are currently going through a mini-injury crisis as they have Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong on the treatment table. However, Balde and Pedri are believed to be in the last lap of their respective injuries ahead of the season's first Clasico on October 28.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Before hosting Real Madrid, Barcelona will lock horns against Athletic Club and Shakhtar Donetsk in La Liga and Champions League, respectively on October 22 and 25.