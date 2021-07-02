The World Cup winner has become a free agent after severing ties with Los Blancos, but no further move has been agreed yet

Sergio Ramos is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a move to France, but Goal has learned no deal has been done and Arsenal have asked to be kept updated regarding any future talks regarding the former Real Madrid captain.

The 35-year-old World Cup winner has become a free agent this summer after reaching the end of his contract at Santiago Bernabeu.

He feels that there is still plenty left in the tank and is hoping to land the two-year deal somewhere that he was denied in the Spanish capital.

Will Ramos join PSG?

Various options have been considered by the veteran centre-half. Goal can confirm that contact has been made with Ligue 1 giants PSG but there is no agreement so far, as a formal offer from the French outfit is yet to be tabled.

Interest has been acknowledged and discussions between the relevant parties are set to continue.

A move to Parc des Princes could appeal to Ramos as there are plenty of familiar faces at PSG, such as ex-Real Madrid colleagues Keylor Navas and Angel Di Maria, close friend Neymar and Spain colleagues Ander Herrera and Pablo Sarabia.

Any options in England?

Manchester United were linked with an approach for Ramos prior to his departure from Madrid being confirmed. They are, however, exploring other options such as Raphael Varane and Pau Torres.

Admiring glances are being shot in Ramos' direction from England, with Goal learning that Arsenal have asked to be kept in the loop regarding any future talks.

There has also been speculation regarding supposed interest from Chelsea, but Goal is unable to verify whether there have been any enquiries from Stamford Bridge.

The bigger picture

Ramos sees PSG as a suitable destination for him to prolong his distinguished career.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are looking to strengthen this summer as they seek to recapture the domestic title surrendered in 2020-21 and force they way back into Champions League contention.

