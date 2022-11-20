Qatar set unwanted World Cup record after disappointing 2-0 defeat to Ecuador in opening game

Qatar have become the first host nation to lose their opening game in the 92-year history of the World Cup.

Qatar kick off tournament

Suffer defeat to Ecuador

First hosts to lose opener

WHAT HAPPENED? The opening game of the World Cup saw Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 courtesy of two first-half goals from captain Enner Valencia. Ecuador's captain also saw a goal ruled out for offside. The result means Qatar become the first host nation ever to lose their opening game at a World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's obviously not the start Qatar will have wanted to make to a competition that had been plagued by controversy before a ball had even been kicked. Supporters also made their feelings clear about the match at half-time as they abandoned the game in large numbers with the hosts already 2-0 down. Initial estimates suggest around 20,000 supporters left the game at the break.

DID YOU KNOW? There were just 11 shots in this game (five for Qatar, six for Ecuador) – no World Cup match on record (since 1966) has seen fewer attempts.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR QATAR? The hosts return to action on Friday against Senegal.