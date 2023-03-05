Pumas UNAM vs Puebla: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

One of the most intriguing games of the Liga MX Clausura will take place between Pumas UNAM and Puebla this weekend.
Rafael Puente's Pumas defeated Mazatlan in their most recent outing, while Eduardo Arce's Puebla were defeated 3-2 by Santos Laguna.
Here's where you can watch the Round 10 clash of Liga MX Clausura in Mexico, the United States and the United Kingdom.
Pumas UNAM vs Puebla date & kick-off time
|Game
|Pumas UNAM vs Puebla
|Date
|Saturday, 5th March
|Time
|1pm ET / 6pm GMT
Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Puebla on TV & live stream online
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|US
|N/A
|N/A
|UK
|N/A
N/A
|Mexico
|TV Azteca
|TUDN+
Pumas UNAM team news and squad
Carlos Gutierrez is the only injury doubt for Pumas and won't be available for the clash.
|Position
|Pumas UNAM players
|Goalkeepers
|Sosa, Gonzalez
|Defenders
|Freire, Ortiz, Aldrete, Bennevendo, Galindo, Sanchez
|Midfielders
|Ramirez, Salvio, Heurta, Higor, Carreon, Rivas, Figueroa, Molina
|Forwards
|Dinenno, del Prete, Diogo
Possible Pumas UNAM starting XI: Sosa; Ramirez, Freire, Ortiz, Monroy; Huerta, Higor, Molina; Salvio, Dinenno, Del Prete
Puebla team news and squad
Fernando Arce Jr., Pablo Gonzalez and Daniel Alvarez are the only doubts for Pachuca and won't be available for the match.
|Position
|Puebla players
|Goalkeepers
|A. Silva, Rodriguez
|Defenders
|G. Silva, Gularte, de Buen, Vavquez, Maia
|Midfielders
|Mancuello, Parra, Waller, Fernandez, Ferrareis, Ramirez, Corral, Aguilar, Castillo, L. Garcia
|Forwards
|Arango, Ovelar, De La Rosa, Flores, Calzadilla
Possible Puebla starting XI: A. Silva; Jaques, G. Silva, Gularte, Ferrareis; De Buen, Garcia; Macuello, Fernandez, Robles; Barragan