PSG vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream PSG vs Bayern Munich on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Paris Saint-Germain will want to get back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats when they take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round-of-16 on Tuesday.

Christophe Galtier's men are heading into this fixture on the back of two disappointing results - a French Cup Round-of-16 exit at the hands of Marseille followed by a 3-1 Ligue 1 loss against Monaco.

Although PSG remained unbeaten throughout the group stage of the Champions League, their opponents Bayern can boast of an impressive record as they topped their group which included the likes of Inter and Barcelona.

The German champions have put together three wins in a row after a series of stalemates and now look good to take the attack to the hosts in the mid-week European fixture.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

PSG vs Bayern Munich: Date & kick-off time

Game: PSG vs Bayern Munich Date: February 14, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm GMT / 1:30 am IST (Feb 15) Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris

Where to watch PSG vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on TUDN, Univision, Paramount+ and fuboTV.

BT Sport 2 will have the live broadcast of the game in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and streamed on Sony LIV.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT app US TUDN, Univision Paramount+, fuboTV India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

PSG team news and squad

Lionel Messi, who missed PSG's previous game due to a hamstring issue, is set to return to the lineup, along with midfielder Marco Verratti.

Kylian Mbappe has now missed the last three games due to an injury but remains hopeful to feature in some capacity against Bayern as well. Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele also remain unavailable.

PSG predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos; Mendes; Danilo; Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti; Neymar, Messi

Position Players Goalkeepers Rico, Donnarumma, Letellier Defenders Marquinhos, Bitshiabu, Hakimi, Danilo, Mendes, Bernat, Pembele, Ramos, Kimpembe Midfielders Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha, Soler, Gharbi Forwards Neymar, Ekitike, Messi, Mbappe

Bayern team news and squad

Ryan Gravenberch, Noussair Mazraoui, Lucas Hernandez and Sadio Mane are unavailable for Bayern due to injuries. Thomas Muller had picked up a knock in their previous game but it isn't expected to keep him out of the fixture.

Joshua Kimmich will also return from suspension and is expected to slot straight back into the Bayern midfield.

Bayern predicted XI: Sommer; Cancelo, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting