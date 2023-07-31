By posting a mysterious image of playing cards on social media, Kylian Mbappe has once more stoked speculation regarding his future.

Mbappe facing uncertain future

Has said he won't extend PSG contract

Expected to move to Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has fuelled speculation over his future with a cryptic post on social media. The France international has posted a series of photographs, including one of three cards each showing the No. 9. It's not clear what Mbappe's post means, but it's worth remembering that the No. 9 shirt at Real Madrid has been left free following Karim Benzema's departure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Marca, another interpretation suggests the three nines are associated with spiritual significance that denotes the end of one cycle and the start of a new one.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The French superstar has long been linked with a move to the Galacticos with one or other hurdle interrupting his move to Madrid. However, it seems more a question of when rather than if he moves to Real Madrid.