PSG considering summer move for Manchester City's out-of-favour defender Aymeric Laporte

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has emerged as a target for PSG ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ligue 1 giants eyeing Spain international.

Laporte has fallen down City pecking order.

PSG looking for left-footed centre-back.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG are reported to be in the market for a new left-sided centre-back and have identified Laporte as a potential acquisition, as per L'Equipe. The 28-year-old has made just eight starts in the Premier League this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have already agreed a deal to sign Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan on a free transfer but Sergio Ramos' contract is running down, and L'Equipe reports that Presnel Kimpembe's future is far from certain. That has led to the French giants searching for reinforcements in the backline, with a focus on a left-footed defender. Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez is also said to be a potential target.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It has been reported that City will not stand in Laporte's way if he does want to leave this summer. Manuel Akanji, John Stones, and Ruben Dias are all currently ahead of the Spaniard in the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? City play Fulham on Sunday and Laporte is on the bench. They will face West Ham United on Wednesday.