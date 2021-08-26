PSG chief Al-Khelaifi closes door on Ronaldo transfer

The presence of the star's agent Jorge Mendes in Paris encouraged reports that he could join Lionel Messi in switching to Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has dismissed suggestions that the French giants would be adding Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad.

Having already shocked the world of football this summer by signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona, the Parisians have been recently linked with another multiple Ballon d'Or winner.

But their chief insists that there are no negotiations ongoing for the Juventus star, while also offering a terse update on Kylian Mbappe's future.

What was said?

While the presence of Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes in Paris sparked speculation that a deal could be forthcoming, the club chief shot down those reports.

"Ronaldo? We do not have any talks open with him," Khelaifi told reporters at the UEFA Champions League draw on Wednesday, which saw PSG paired with another side tipped to make a move for the ex-Real Madrid star, Manchester City.

"It's the draw for the Champions League, it's the very highest level and the best competition," he added when asked about the draw, which also grouped PSG with RB Leipzig and Club Brugge.

"It's normal, if we want to go the furthest [the goal] is to win every match and work. We love this kind of match.

"Manchester City? They are one of the best clubs in the world, with a top team. But we will be ready for this match."

Mbappe's future

Mbappe is another man rumoured to be on the move, with Real Madrid showing strong interest in the PSG ace.

They will have to pay dearly for the privilege, however, and Khelaifi remains defiant about the France forward's future.

"We have always been very clear on the position, and we are not going to repeat every time," he fired when quizzed on Mbappe.

Madrid director Emilio Butragueno was equally tight-lipped, telling Vamos: "I cannot say anything else that you don't know, this is the truth. We should be patient and wait. We have a very good squad and further than this, what you already know."

