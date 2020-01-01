'Everyone knows that Pogba wants to leave' - Man Utd's star's brother fuels transfer speculation

Mathias Pogba claims the Red Devils' record signing is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford in order to win major titles

Paul Pogba wants to leave in order to play in the and compete for trophies, according to his brother Mathias.

Pogba rose through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before leaving for in 2012, where he spent four years developing into one of Europe's finest midfielders.

United managed to re-sign the Frenchman in 2016 - for a club-record fee of £89 million ($116m) - and it was hoped he would inspire a revival of fortunes for a team in the middle of a transitional period.

Fast forward four years, and Pogba has been unable to produce any significant change at United, amid constant speculation over his future and commitment to the club's cause.

The 26-year-old has missed the majority of the 2019-20 campaign through injury, and it has been suggested he could move onto a new challenge when the transfer market reopens.

A possible return to Juventus has been mooted, but boss Zinedine Zidane is also thought to be a keen admirer of the World Cup winner, with the Spanish giants reportedly planning a lucrative summer swoop.

Pogba's brother Mathias has now added fuel to the ongoing transfer rumours surrounding his brother, telling El Chiringuito TV: "Everyone knows that Paul wants to leave Manchester United, he wants to play Champions League football and win titles.

"We all know that won't happen at United. We will see what happens this summer."

Pogba has been back in the headlines this week due to a dispute between his agent Mino Raiola and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer responded to Raiola's suggestion that Pogba would be open to a return to Juventus this summer by insisting that the midfielder remains a United player and does not belong to the super agent.

Raiola hit back at the Norwegian on social media before the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday, stating: "Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer's property, Paul is Paul Pogba's.

"Before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said. ⠀

"Until now I was maybe too nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul."

Solskjaer refused to be drawn on Raiola's latest comments after watching his side beat , but United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane have both urged the club to cut ties with the 52-year-old.

The Red Devils are now looking ahead to a meeting with on Thursday, with Pogba still unavailable for selection as he continues to recover from ankle surgery.