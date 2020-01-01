'Pogba is not my property & for sure not Solskjaer's' – Raiola slams Man Utd boss in Instagram rant

Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has hit back at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the manager's claims that the midfielder belongs to the club.

Solskjaer responded to Raiola's suggestion that Pogba could return to in the summer by stating that the Red Devils are in control of his future.

"I've not spoken to Mino that is for sure. And, no, I haven't sat down and told Paul to tell Mino what he should say. Paul is our player and not Mino's," the Norwegian said.

Raiola took to Instagram to take a dig back at Solskjaer, reminding him that the star is his own man.

"Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s," Raiola wrote.

"You cannot own a human being already for a long time in the UK or anywhere else. I hope Solskjaer does not want to suggest that Paul is his prisoner.

"But before Solskjaer makes comments about things I say he should inform himself better about the content of what has been said.

"I am a free citizen who can think and express my thoughts. Until now I was maybe too nice to him. Solskjaer should just remember things that he said in the summer to Paul.

"I think Solskjaer may be frustrated for different reasons and is now mixing up some issues.

"I think that Solskjaer has other things to worry about. At least if I was him I would."

