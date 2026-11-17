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French Football Federation (FFF) president Philippe Diallo is set to launch a formidable challenge against Gianni Infantino for the top job at FIFA. UEFA have unanimously backed the Frenchman after losing confidence in the current regime over highly controversial private investment plans.

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Diallo steps up for FIFA challenge

FFF president Diallo is officially poised to challenge Infantino for the FIFA presidency next year. The Frenchman has been heavily encouraged to stand after receiving unanimous support from national association representatives on UEFA's executive committee.

The move comes after European football's governing body pledged in August to find a credible alternative candidate to the current regime. Diallo's impending candidacy now hinges on a formal ratification by the FFF executive committee on Tuesday.

UEFA demands a new direction

UEFA's push for new global leadership stems from severe reservations regarding Infantino's recent commercial strategies. Following former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger ruling himself out of the running over the weekend, Diallo has quickly emerged as Europe's chosen candidate.

Highlighting their unified stance, a UEFA statement read: "Against the backdrop of serious concerns over the direction of FIFA, the national associations called for renewed unity and trust within the global football community.

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"They also called for a FIFA that places the development of the game in every region of the world at the heart of its mission, upholds the highest standards of governance and works in close partnership with its member associations, confederations and football stakeholders. They expressed their full confidence in Philippe Diallo to provide the leadership needed to achieve this ambition."

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Infantino's commercial plans cause friction

The breakdown of trust in Infantino primarily traces back to his highly contentious proposal to seek private investment. The Swiss administrator wanted a private company to manage the commercial aspects of the World Cup alongside other major FIFA competitions.

Infantino appeared incredibly vulnerable in August when his investment blueprint was strongly rejected by three continents. Several key allies openly expressed deep concerns regarding exactly how the controversial project was developed behind closed doors.

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As a direct result, the UEFA representatives have called for a FIFA that upholds the "highest standards of governance" and places global game development back at the absolute heart of its mission.

A tough battle for power awaits

Despite having Europe's powerful backing, Diallo faces a monumental and complex challenge to successfully unseat Infantino. The incumbent Swiss administrator will be standing for a fourth term and has successfully rallied his global network of allies in recent months.

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Infantino is now fully expected to receive strong, decisive backing from federations across Africa, Asia, Oceania and South America to retain his position. However, Diallo is not the only figure looking to disrupt the status quo in the upcoming election. Japanese FA honorary president Kozo Tashima and former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega have also declared their intentions to stand for the top job.