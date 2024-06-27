PGA Tour 2024: PGA 2024 schedule & results

Complete PGA Tour 2024 schedule and results, including every major championship

The 2024 PGA Tour has already cemented itself as a must-see event this year. With plenty of action across North America still yet to unfold - including trips across the pond to Scotland and France - there is no shortage of events for those in the mix to make their name, with tournaments unfolding almost every weekend across the course of the season.

There are still plenty of events left on the 2024 PGA Tour calendar, so if you've got your eye on catching some of the action at home, we've got everything you need to know to tune in.

Below, GOAL provides a full breakdown of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule, including dates, venues, results, and more.

PGA Tour 2024 schedule

Who has won the most PGA Tour tournaments?

Tiger Woods and Sam Snead are tied on 82 PGA Tour wins apiece at the summit of the all-time standings. Fijian Vijay Singh is the most decorated non-American player, with 34 PGA Tour wins.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, now 35 years old, is the youngest active player with 25+ tour wins (26). He's currently ranked third in the PGA Tour.

Where to watch the PGA Tour in 2024

In the United States, coverage of the 2024 PGA Tour will be broadcast live across CBS and NBC, on pay-to-air channels ESPN and the Golf Channel, and streamed on Sling TV.

A Sling Blue package with an $11 Sports Extra add-on will cover you for the vast majority of events in the golf calendar. On rare occasions when tournaments are not shown on the Golf Channel, viewers will generally find the action live on ESPN, which is available through Sling Orange.