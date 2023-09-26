'Ideal club' - Ousmane Diomande's agent opens up on future at Sporting after £30m bid from Arsenal

Ousmane Diomande's agent, Luis Cassaiano Neves, shed light on his future at Sporting CP after Arsenal lodged an early bid.

Arsenal keen to get Diomande

Initial bid of €35m (£30m) got rejected

Agent opens up on the player's future

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners wanted to jump the queue and reportedly placed a €35m (£30m) bid for the defender. However, they have been thwarted in their attempts as the offer has been rejected by the Portuguese club. Since his arrival in January, Diomande has secured a place in Sporting's first team and there have been reports that several European giants are scouting him extensively. However, his agent insisted that the player is focussed on his current club and is not eyeing a transfer in the near future.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He is extremely satisfied at Sporting, he is very focused on the club and the objectives for this season, which include winning the national title and improving,” Neves told A Bola.

"And he knows that Sporting is the ideal club for this evolution. The player will be happy to sit at the table with Sporting but so far there is nothing. Sporting is Diomande’s present and future, he wants to evolve but there is nothing regarding renewal.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diomande has a release clause of €80m (£69m) and it is understood that the club would only sell him if that is activated. Hence, Arsenal's initial bid was rejected, though the Gunners could return with a improved offer.

WHAT NEXT? Although Neves brushed aside talks of renewal as his current contract expires in 2027, there have been reports that Sporting might offer him an extension in order to increase his release clause.