Jumping the queue! Arsenal lodge 'early bid' for £69m-rated Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande to steal a march on transfer rivals

Ritabrata Banerjee
Ousmane Diomande SportingGetty Images
ArsenalO. DiomandeTransfersSporting CP

Arsenal have already placed a bid to sign Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande to fend off competition in the transfer market.

  • Arsenal's initial bid for Diamonde rejected
  • Sporting values Diamonde at €80m (£69m)
  • Want to offer the defender a new deal

WHAT HAPPENED? With several clubs showing interest in signing Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, Arsenal have decided to jump the queue as they have already placed a bid worth €35m (£30m), according to Record.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the Gunners' eagerness to seal a deal as soon as possible, the Portuguese club is not ready to part with their star player unless his release clause of €80m (£69m) is triggered. As a result, the Premier League giants' initial bid has been rejected. In fact, Sporting are now contemplating offering a new deal to Diamonde whose current contract expires in 2027.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2023-24Getty

Next matches

Ruben Amorim Sporting CP 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mikel Arteta's side will next lock horns against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash on Sunday.

Which South African club has won the PSL transfer window?

814 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Which South African club has won the PSL transfer window?

  • 25%Sundowns
  • 45%Kaizer Chiefs
  • 20%Orlando Pirates
  • 4%SuperSport United
  • 4%Cape Town City
  • 2%Other
814 Votes

Editors' Picks