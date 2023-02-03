'He's done nothing wrong' - Potter explains Aubameyang Champions League squad omission and opens door for return

Graham Potter says that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's omission from Chelsea's European squad was not down to anything that the striker had done wrong.

Aubameyang left out of UCL squad

Striker flew to Milan on Friday

Potter insists he can get back in team

WHAT HAPPENED? Aubameyang was left out of the squad eligible for the Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund, while three of the Blues' January signings were added to the list. The 33-year-old was also absent from the team that drew 0-0 with Fulham on Friday and was pictured in Milan while the game went ahead. Despite the upset, Potter insists that Aubameyang can get back into the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't think it's going to be difficult because Pierre is a professional. He was the one that missed out, he's done nothing wrong at all," Potter said after Friday's match. "We wanted to give David some time today. Whichever decision there was always going to be a debate. It was my decision, a tough decision."

He added: "Nothing bad against him I understand his disappointment but I've got a responsibility to make these decisions and articulate them to the player. He handled it well and trained well today... Yes [he can fit in the system], everything is up for grabs and needs to train like today. Everything is up for grabs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang has scored just three times in the 17 appearances he has made for the Blues since his arrival from Barcelona in September. Chelsea did not fare well without him against Fulham as they played out a goalless draw with the Cottagers at Stamford Bridge.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? The Gabon international will attempt to get back into the Blues team for their next match, against West Ham on February 11.