Why Neymar could be a perfect fit for Arsenal as Emmanuel Petit discusses transfer links to PSG superstar & Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior

Arsenal are among the clubs to have been linked with Neymar, and Emmanuel Petit believes the Brazilian superstar could be perfect for the Gunners.

Brazilian linked with move away from PSG

Premier League clubs reported to be keen

Gunners set to bolster ranks in summer window

WHAT HAPPENED? The South American forward is generating plenty of exit talk at Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer transfer window. He remains tied to a long-term contract in France, but disgruntled supporters have turned against him once more during another injury-ravaged campaign. A switch to England could be on the cards, with Petit claiming that the creative 31-year-old would slot seamlessly into Mikel Arteta’s plans at Emirates Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Arsenal midfielder Petit has told Genting Casino: “I think Neymar will suit any big club. If he comes to Arsenal, I would love it and I think he will too. I think he will enjoy the technical football and the style of Arsenal. He would love to play with younger players as he is quite mature himself. He will also have revenge on his mind with everything that he has been going through at PSG, and the tears he shed at the World Cup. I think he will be happy to move to Arsenal if that is the case. He can play on the left and the right, and because of his ankle injuries he can be a player in rotation.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Petit could see more Samba flair at Arsenal in the form of Neymar, he is not convinced that Vinicius Junior should be considering a move away from Real Madrid despite suffering more racist abuse in his latest La Liga outing. The Frenchman, who spent time in Spain with Barcelona during his playing career, added: “If I was Vinicius Jr I would not be coming to Arsenal now. He is playing for the biggest club in the world and for the past two years, he has been tremendous. I remember three years ago he was under so much criticism, even from his teammates. Now he plays with so much personality and is doing really well.

“I was shocked by what I saw when Real Madrid played Valencia over the weekend. Even some of the post match reaction I saw from La Liga and the body of governors had me asking: ‘what is wrong with you guys?’’ I can’t understand what is happening. This is not the first or last time it will happen, and Vinicius Jr isn’t the last person it will happen to. If he leaves Real Madrid because of this, it will be a mistake. The majority of people in Spain are not like that, it’s only a minority. Plus, it can happen anywhere in the world. When you leave Real Madrid, it is hard to find happiness somewhere else.”

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal are expected to be busy in the summer window, with Arteta looking to reinforce a squad that has fallen narrowly short in a Premier League title bid during the 2022-23 campaign.