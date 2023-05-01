New England Revolution's big weekend crowd created 'playoff atmosphere' as strong MLS start helping attract fans

- New England draws best crowd of season
- Support appreciated by players
- Pat Noonan also recognized the home support
WHAT HAPPENED? During the Revolution's 1-1 draw with Cincinnati, Gillette Stadium pulled in an attendance of over 30,000, which was a massive increase from their average of around 19,000 and a possible sign that people are responding to the club's first-place start in the Eastern Conference. The announced attendance figure for the spacious NFL-geared venue came despite heavy rain in the area.
WHAT THEY SAID: “It had kind of a playoff atmosphere," said Revolution defender Dave Romney. "Everybody knew it was going to be a big game. So yeah, I don't know. We definitely turned it on after they scored a goal. I think we had a very good reaction to getting scored on, which is a positive sign.”
AND WHAT'S MORE: Cincinnati head coach Pat Noonan added: “The crowd, I think, was into it. They certainly helped in it feeling like a game of some magnitude. It's two good teams early on in the season that are at the top of the table and trying to go out and compete in a way where you try to create a little separation and stay at the top.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The kind of attendance New England attracted on Saturday could be a massive boost to the players as they fight for a playoff berth that eluded them last season.
WHAT NEXT? The Revolution play Toronto at BMO Field as they start their three-game away run in MLS with subsequent games scheduled in Miami and Philadelphia.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!