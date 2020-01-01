Nations League 2020-21: Draw, groups, fixtures, results & everything you need to know

The European governing body has made some tweaks to their new tournament after the inaugural edition and it gets under way in 2020

The will return for its second edition in the 2020-21 season and the European governing body will hope that the tournament can continue to capture the imagination of fans.

Introduced with the aim of replacing meaningless friendly matches, the idea was to give national teams more competitive action and greater incentives to field their strongest teams.

The second edition of the competition will come just a few months after the conclusion of , meaning there will be a short window before competitive action resumes.

Goal has your guide to the tournament, including details about the draw, groups, fixtures, results and more.

When is the Nations League 2020-21 draw?

The Nations League 2020-21 draw will take place on Sunday March 8, 2020. Events will begin at 5pm GMT (12 noon ET).

The draw ceremony will be held at the Beurs van Berlage Conference Centre in Amsterdam, which will also host the 44th UEFA Congress earlier in the week, on Tuesday March 3.

Nations League 2020-21 leagues & seeding pots

There are four Leagues - A, B, C and D. Leagues A, B and C will be divided into four groups of four. League D will be divided into two groups: one group of four and one group of three.

League A

League A features the top 16 teams ranked by their UEFA team coefficient. , the , and - last year's four semi-finalists - are the top seeds.

Pot Teams 1 Portugal, Netherlands, England, Switzerland 2 , , , 3 -Herzegovina, , , 4 , , ,

League B

League B features the teams ranked 17 to 32, with the likes of , , and the in this pool.

Pot Teams 1 Russia, , Wales, 2 Scotland, Norway, , Finland 3 Slovakia, , Republic of Ireland, 4 Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary, Romania

League C

Teams ranked 33 to 48 - including Greece, Kosovo and Belarus among others - make up League C.

Pot Teams 1 Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Georgia 2 North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus, Cyprus 3 Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Luxembourg 4 Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova

League D

League D is the smallest section, featuring the lowest-ranked seven teams.

Pot Teams 1 Gibraltar, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Liechtenstein 2 Andorra, Malta, San Marino

When does the Nations League 2020-21 start?

The 2020-21 edition of the Nations League will begin on September 3, 2020, with group games being played across September, October and November.

The finals will then take place on June 2, 3 and 6 the following year, with the relegation play-off matches set for March 2022.

Round Date Matchday 1 September 3-5, 2020 Matchday 2 September 6-8, 2020 Matchday 3 October 8-10, 2020 Matchday 4 October 11-13, 2020 Matchday 5 November 12-14, 2020 Matchday 6 November 15-17, 2020 Finals June 2, 3, 6, 2021 Relegation play-offs March 24, 25, 28, 29, 2022

Nations League 2020-21 fixtures, results & tables

A full breakdown of the Nations League 2020-21 fixtures, results and group tables will appear here after the draw has been made.

Is the Nations League 2020-21 linked with World Cup 2022?

The Nations League 2020-21 is linked with the UEFA qualifying for World Cup 2022, providing two places in the play-offs.

Ten World Cup qualifying group winners advance directly to the tournament in and the 10 runners-up qualify for the play-offs.

The remaining play-off places are reserved for the best two Nations League group winners (based on overall ranking) who did not directly qualify or reach the play-offs in the World Cup qualifying stage.

Who won the last Nations League?

Portugal won the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League in 2018-19. The Selecao defeated the Netherlands in the final to get their hands on the trophy.

Having topped a group containing Italy and Poland in League A, Portugal booked their place in the finals, where they were paired with Switzerland in the semi-finals.

They defeated the Swiss by a score of 3-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick - the decisive goals coming in the 88th and 90th minute.

A solitary goal from Goncalo Guedes was the difference in the final against the Dutch as Portugal secured a 1-0 victory on home turf at Estadio do Dragao.

