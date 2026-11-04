Napoli set sights on Gavi! Italian giants launch ambitious move for Barcelona midfielder after losing 'untouchable' status

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Napoli have emerged as surprise suitors for Barcelona midfielder Gavi as the Spain international struggles for regular game time under Hansi Flick. The Italian giants are reportedly ready to test the Blaugrana's resolve with a significant bid during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Advertisement

Napoli join the race for Gavi

The landscape of European football could be set for a seismic shift as Napoli emerge as serious contenders for the signature of Barcelona's academy graduate, Gavi. According to Calciomercato, the Partenopei have already initiated contact between the two clubs to explore the possibility of a deal.

It is understood that the Serie A side is looking to bolster their midfield options following a string of injuries that have depleted Massimiliano Allegri's squad depth. The Italian outfit is keen to add Gavi's intensity and technical quality to their ranks as they push for domestic success.

During the previous summer window, Manchester United tried to secure his signature, but those advances were swiftly rebuffed by the midfielder. Gavi was determined to stay at Barcelona after a strong finish to last season, where he recovered from a knee injury to start eight of the final nine LaLiga matches and cement his place in Spain's World Cup squad.

Barcelona set their price

Despite Gavi's status as a fan favourite and a product of the famed La Masia academy, Barcelona appear increasingly open to the idea of a sale if the financial terms are right. The club is reportedly prepared to sanction a departure if an offer in the region of €40 million is presented.

Advertisement Advertisement

As a result, Napoli have explored the possibility of signing Gavi in the upcoming winter transfer window, with sporting director Giovanni Manna contacting the midfielder's entourage to gauge his willingness to move. The Partenopei are ideally aiming for an initial loan deal with an option to buy, allowing them to secure the Spanish international without making a major upfront financial commitment.

Related Topics

Competition reaches fever pitch

The Italian giants' interest stems primarily from Gavi's limited playing time under Flick this season. The 22-year-old fan-favourite midfielder has managed just 211 minutes across eight appearances for Barcelona so far, finding himself named in the starting lineup on only two occasions.

This lack of regular action has seen Gavi slide down the squad hierarchy at the Catalan club. As things stand, the Spaniard finds himself trailing behind the likes of Pedri, Rodri, Fermin Lopez, Dani Olmo, and even Marc Bernal in the pecking order for a starting spot in midfield.

Advertisement

Decorated record despite recent struggles

Despite his current struggles for game time, Gavi's overall record at Barcelona remains impressive. The young midfielder has racked up 174 appearances for the club across all competitions, contributing 10 goals and 18 assists while helping the Catalan giants secure three LaLiga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, and one Copa del Rey trophy.