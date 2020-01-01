Mourinho slams ‘disgraceful decision’ to lift Man City ban as Spurs boss sees ‘the end of FFP’

The Tottenham coach is not happy with a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport that has lifted sanctions imposed on a Premier League rival

manager Jose Mourinho has hit out at the “disgraceful decision” to lift a two-year European ban imposed on for alleged Financial Fair Play breaches.

The Portuguese has said: “In the case it's a disgraceful decision because if City are not guilty of it then you are not punished with 10m.

“If you're not guilty you shouldn't have a fine. If they are guilty the decision is also a disgrace and you should be banned from the competition.

“I don't know if Manchester City are guilty or not but either way it's a disgraceful decision.”

