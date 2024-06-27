Boxing at Tokyo 2020 OlympicsGetty Images
Andrew Steel

Which nation has won the most Olympic gold medals in boxing?

Your guide to the history of the popular contact sport at the Summer Games, including previous victors and medalists

There aren't many sporting events that thrill the globe quite like the Olympic Games, and few individual disciplines capture the world's imagination like boxing does.

In part thanks to its preserved amateur status, the Summer Olympics has long been seen as a potential precursor for future greatness, with plenty of medalists making a move to the professional ranks after success at this level.

Anthony Joshua boxing London 2012Getty Images

Introduced at St. Louis in 1904 and held at every games bar Stockholm 1912 since, it is one of the programme's cornerstones beyond track-and-field events - but just which nations have walked away with more gold medals than anyone else?

Here, GOAL looks to see which country is the most successful in both the men's and women's boxing at the Olympic Games.

Boxing Olympic Medal Table - Combined

RankNationGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1United States502740117
2Cuba41191878
3Great Britain20152762
4Italy15151848
5Soviet Union14191851
6Russia1051530
7Hungary102820
8Poland892643
9=Argentina771024
9=Kazakhstan771024
11France691025
12South Africa64919
13Bulgaria55919
14Uzbekistan52815
15=East Germany52613
16Germany491023
17=Thailand44715
17=Ukraine44715
19South Korea371020
20Canada37717
21Ireland351018
22China35614
23Yugoslavia32611
24Czechoslovakia3126
25Japan3058
26Mexico23813
27North Korea2338
28Brazil2248
29Finland211316
30Romania191525
31Denmark15612
32Turkey1337
33=United Team of Germany1326
33=Venezuela1326
35Netherlands1258
36Mongolia1247
37Norway1225
38Kenya1157
39ROC1146
40=Belgium1124
42=Algeria1056
42=West Germany1056
44Dominican Republic1012
45Sweden05611
46Philippines0448
47Nigeria0336
48Uganda0314
49Spain0224
50Belarus0202
51Azerbaijan0189
52Puerto Rico0156
53=Australia0145
53=Colombia0145
55=Egypt0134
55=Ghana0134
57Chile0123
58=Cameroon0112
58=Unified Team0112
60=Australasia0101
60=Czech Republic0101
60=Estonia0101
60=Tonga0101
64Morocco0044
65India0033
66=Armenia0022
66=Moldova0022
66=Tunisia0022
69=Bermuda0011
69=Chinese Taipei0011
69=Croatia0011
69=Georgia0011
69=Guyana0011
69Lithuania0011
69=Mauritius0011
69=Niger0011
69=Pakistan0011
69=Syria0011
69=Tajikistan0011
69=Uruguay0011
69=Zambia0011

The United States holds the record for the most Olympic gold medals in men's boxing, with 50 first-place finishes and 117 podium results.

This sets them nine ahead of second-placed Cuba, who have punched above the weight of the country to deliver a number of superb amateur boxers over the years, taking 41 gold medals in the process.

USA wins gold boxing Seoul 1988Getty Images

Great Britain ranks third overall with 20 golds, while Italy ranks fourth with 15 - one ahead of the fifth-placed Soviet Union, which actually scored more medals overall but could only muster 14 golds during its existence.

Boxers who have enjoyed success on the Summer Olympics stage before turning to a professional career are broadly from the United States, with Muhammad Ali - then known as Cassius Clay - one such victor, taking light heavyweight gold at Rome 1960.

Joe Frazier and George Foreman won subsequent golds at Tokyo 1964 and Mexico City 1968 to help underline American dominance. Still, not all future superstars would make the top step of the podium.

Evander Holyfield and Floyd Mayweather Jr. were both forced to settle for bronze at Los Angeles in 1984 and Atlanta in 1996. The former was disqualified in controversial circumstances during a semi-final he was leading.

For Great Britain, both Lennox Lewis and Anthony Joshua made their starts with gold at Seoul 1988 and London 2012 respectively, while current unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk also took gold at the latter too.

How to watch boxing at Paris 2024 Olympics

In the UK, the BBC is the official Olympic television broadcaster and will broadcast the action on BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer.

In the US, the Olympic games will be shown on several channels, including NBC, USA Network, MSNBC, and CNBC. NBC is also available on Peacock, FuboTV, and SlingTV.

