Mbappe tests negative for coronavirus ahead of Champions League clash with Dortmund

The France international star has missed training on each of the last two days but has not been struck down by the much-talked about virus

Kylian Mbappe has undergone a test for coronavirus, but the result has come back negative for the superstar.

Mbappe is thought to be the first high-profile footballer to undergo a test for the illness, which has spread all over the world in recent weeks.

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that the French forward has been ill in recent days, forcing Mbappe out of training since Monday.

More teams

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel had said that Mbappe “was sick yesterday and he is sick today" ahead of the French champions' upcoming clash with .

Mbappe's status for that match is still uncertain, with PSG set to play host to the German side at the Parc des Princes after falling to a 2-1 defeat in the opening leg in .

Wednesday's match will be played behind closed doors as a result of the outbreak, while matches will either be played behind closed doors or have fan numbers restricted to 1,000 going forward.

Mbappe has scored 30 goals across 32 matches for PSG this season, including 18 goals in Ligue 1 and six goals in the Champions League.

Over the past several weeks the coronavirus has had a massive impact on world football , with Tuesday's Champions League clash between and the latest match to be played behind closed doors.

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday that Serie A has been suspended indefinitely as the country continues to struggle to contain the spread of the illness, formally known as Covid-19. Additionally, the final has been moved to the end of May.

The second leg of clashes between and as well as Olympiacos and will also be played without supporters in the stadium.

Article continues below

is also said to be in danger, with UEFA stating that the situation is "under constant scrutiny" and that the federation will follow the orders of any host countries affected.

After facing Dortmund on Wednesday, PSG will host Nice this weekend before visiting on March 22.

PSG currently sit atop Ligue 1 with a 12-point lead over Marseille despite playing one fewer match.