Matic looking for Man Utd to 'finally win something' as trophy drought approaches five-year mark

The Red Devils' last success came back in 2017, with several near misses taken in since then by the most ambitious of clubs

Nemanja Matic admits that the time has come for Manchester United to "finally win something", with the Red Devils set to see their barren run on the trophy front reach a five-year mark in 2021-22.

They can prevent that from happening by landing long-awaited silverware in the upcoming campaign, with a Europa League success back in 2017 representing the last entry on a glittering roll of honour.

Several near misses have been taken in since Jose Mourinho delivered continental success in his debut campaign, along with Community Shield and League Cup triumphs, with United falling at semi-final and final hurdles at home and abroad in recent campaigns.

What has been said?

Matic is determined to help the Red Devils get back on track, with the experienced Serbian midfielder telling Inside United: "I think we made a step forward [last season].

"As you know, we didn’t win the Europa League at the end, but I think we made a step forward and the team is improving.

"This season we have to challenge for every trophy and finally to win something, because we need that one trophy. After that we hope it will be easier, the team needs to feel that [winning] energy and I’m happy how everything has been going.

"The most important thing is everyone can see that we are improving and that we play better and better, and especially now we have such a good squad. In every position we have two or three top-class players.

"Everyone needs to be positive and the target for us this season needs to be a trophy."

Which trophy is the top target for Man Utd?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side finished as runners-up in the Premier League and Europa League last season, while also making the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup and last eight of the FA Cup.

Any success would be savoured this time around but, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane added to star-studded ranks at Old Trafford, Matic admits that a top-flight crown remains the ultimate target.

A two-time Premier League title winner from his days at Chelsea added: "Yes, the Premier League for me is always the most important trophy, in my opinion.

"Of course, the Champions League is always great to compete in and play against the best teams in Europe, but for me personally the Premier League is something I want to win with United. If that happens one day, I will be very, very happy."

The Red Devils are due to open their 2021-22 campaign on Saturday when playing host to old adversaries Leeds.

