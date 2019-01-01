Martinez to stay and fight Leno for Arsenal No.1 spot

The Gunners keeper had been pondering leaving the Emirates after nearly a decade in north London

Emiliano Martinez will be staying at for the 2019-20 season to challenge Bernd Leno for the club’s No.1 spot.

The Argentine keeper spent the second half of last season with Reading in the Championship, playing a huge role in the Berkshire club avoiding relegation with a series of impressive performances.

Those displays caught the eye of several clubs, with Martinez having attracted significant interest from abroad and elsewhere in in recent months.

That interest followed comments from the 26-year-old, during an exclusive interview with Goal, when he admitted he could look to move on this summer after nearly a decade in north London.

He said: “My dream is to play for Arsenal. But it’s time for me to make it there or go somewhere else.

“When I signed my last contract for six years it was because I believed I had everything to be No.1. Why would I sign for six years if I wasn’t going to have any games?

“If they don’t trust me, then I will have to move away and the Arsenal fans will understand. But I believe I should have the chance to show how good I am at Arsenal.

“I want to stay in England. My wife and my kid were born here and I want to stay at Arsenal - that’s the truth, so I hope they give me the chance.”

Martinez returned to for a holiday once his loan spell at Reading had come to an end and was informed during that time that Arsenal wanted him to be No.2 to Bernd Leno next season following Petr Cech's retirement.

The keeper and his representatives then spent some time discussing his future and it has now been decided he will remain at the Emirates for another season.

Martinez should get plenty of game time, with the Argentine set to feature in the , as well as the domestic cup competitions under Unai Emery.

And he is determined to challenge Leno for the No.1 spot, rather than just provide cover for the German, who had an impressive first season in north London following his move from last summer.

“Being No.2 is not enough for me,” Martinez said in April. “I will never accept being No.2.

“If Arsenal give me the No.2 spot, it has to be to have a chance of getting the No.1 spot otherwise I’m not going to do it.

“If they don’t offer me any games, I can’t stay at Arsenal. I need to play.”

Arsenal’s senior squad are due to start reporting back to London Colney over the next fortnight for the start of the club’s pre-season preparations.

Martinez, however, returned a week early to work on his fitness and ensure he is in the best shape possible ahead of the summer tour to the United States.