Marcus Rashford races to be fit for Liverpool trip as Man Utd put new recovery programme in place for his groin problem

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Manchester United are hopeful Marcus Rashford will be fit for their trip to Liverpool a week on Sunday after the forward began a new treatment programme on a groin problem. The 29-year-old has missed United's last six games, but a visit to a specialist in Dublin has given the club fresh optimism ahead of a clash against the rivals he has so often hurt.

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Specialist visit sparks fresh hope

Manchester United hope Rashford will be available for their next game at Liverpool a week on Sunday after he started a new recovery programme, according to the Daily Mail. The forward travelled to Dublin last week with a member of the club's medical staff to see a groin specialist, and a fresh plan is now in place.

Rashford picked up a hip injury at the World Cup before returning to Old Trafford in the summer following a season on loan at Barcelona. He has since missed United's last six games after the problem was aggravated and spread to his groin.

Rashford offered to play through the pain

Rashford featured in the first six league games of the season, as well as the Carabao Cup tie against Brighton and the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid in mid-October. He is said to have a good relationship with Michael Carrick and wanted to support the head coach during a difficult spell.

However, playing while carrying the injury only made it worse. It is understood Rashford even offered to go on the bench for last month's defeat at Chelsea, but United decided it was not worth the risk of further damage.

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Impressive record against Liverpool

Rashford is yet to score for United since his return from Barcelona, but his record against Liverpool offers real cause for optimism. The England international has scored seven goals in 20 appearances against United's biggest rivals, which makes him a valuable option for the trip to Anfield.

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He will continue to work his way back to fitness during the international break, with United hopeful he will be ready for the game on November 22. His return would be a timely lift for a squad that has been missing one of its most experienced attackers.

What comes next for Rashford and United?

The Liverpool clash could also mark the start of a new era at Old Trafford. The report adds that Carrick is expected to be sacked and replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, which means the trip to Anfield could be his first game in charge.

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Pochettino would be returning to the Premier League after previous spells at Tottenham, Chelsea and Southampton.