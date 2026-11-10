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GFX Marcus Rashford Rebel United

He forced an entire government to yield: how Marcus Rashford showed what rebellion means in football

Marcus Rashford has always fought against child poverty and social inequality. To do so, the Manchester United forward has challenged the government and questioned an idea still common in football: that players should focus only on the pitch and stay out of social issues. Episode 19 of our “Rebel United” series is dedicated to the English champion.

Jochen Tittmar
Translated by

  • Manchester United's Marcus Rashford hardly fits the image of a rebel. Unlike Eric Cantona, Mario Balotelli or Stefan Effenberg, his rebellion stems not from anger but from a memory.

    In Wythenshawe, a deprived area of Manchester, his mother Melanie worked hard to raise five children.

    Free school meals and food aid were essential. Rashford knows what it means not to have enough money: "Sometimes there was nothing to eat and we went to bed," he told the BBC.

  • Marcus Rashford has written a letter to the government

    Hull City v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27
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    Rashford has campaigned for free school meals.

    "This is not about politics, but about humanity"

    After joining the Red Devils in 2016, he could have left that past behind. Instead, he made it the starting point for a campaign that went beyond his own circumstances.

    School closures during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 put free meals at risk for many children from low-income families in the United Kingdom. The government did not want to continue providing support over the summer. Rashford found that unacceptable. He knew how much those meals mattered.

    With the food aid organisation FareShare, he set out to make sure children in need had enough to eat. Then he went further. In June 2020, he published an open letter to the government calling for the support to continue. His message: "This is not about politics, but about humanity."

  • A 22-year-old against Boris Johnson

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Visits Football Club Bury FC
    Getty Images News

    Boris Johnson was the English prime minister from 2019 to 2022.

    The pressure paid off: Prime Minister Boris Johnson reversed course and announced a summer fund to help 1.3 million children in need.

    When the government refused to extend the support further, Rashford launched a petition that more than a million people signed. A £400 million package of state aid (around €450 million at the time) followed in November.

    At 22, the footballer had sparked a political debate and pushed the government to change its mind. Other athletes had promoted charitable initiatives, but Rashford had turned his popularity into political pressure.

    Rashford believed more could be done. He wanted to tackle the causes of social inequality, not just ease an immediate crisis.

  • Marcus Rashford has set up a task force to combat child poverty

    Marcus Rashford Manchester United 2026-27 Ipswich
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    In the past, Marcus Rashford found refuge in the world of books

    "I wish all children had this chance to escape."

    Rashford founded the Child Food Poverty Taskforce with businesses, supermarket chains and humanitarian organisations to put pressure on politicians and push for concrete measures to tackle child poverty. He then turned his attention to the government's Healthy Start scheme, which gives eligible families food vouchers for milk, fruit and vegetables. Alongside television chef Tom Kerridge, Rashford promoted the importance of a healthy diet.

    Also in 2020, he launched a book club with Macmillan Children's Books to give disadvantaged children access to literature, a luxury he himself could not always afford as a child. "Being able to lose myself in books would have helped me: I want every child to be able to do that," he said.

    His Rashford Rebellion extends beyond social issues to the fight against racism. After England lost the 2021 European Championship final, Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka faced racist abuse after missing their penalties.

  • Marcus Rashford has helped those without a voice of their own

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    AFP

    In 2020, Rashford was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

    Rashford apologised for his performance but drew a clear line between criticism and racism: "I accept criticism of my game; the penalty should have gone in. But I will never apologise for who I am or where I come from."

    In modern football, Rashford's stance cannot be taken for granted. Players are also brands and ambassadors, and they plan their public statements to avoid controversy.

    Rashford accepted those risks and used his profile to give a voice to those who do not have one. He shows that an athlete can make a difference to society off the pitch, too.

  • Marcus Rashford’s rebellion is constructive

    Atletico de Madrid v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2
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    Rashford doesn't seek conflict for its own sake, unlike other charismatic figures. His rebellion is rooted in his convictions and aimed at a concrete goal.

    Despite his efforts, child poverty remains in the United Kingdom. Aid packages cannot solve structural problems overnight. But Rashford has shown that a single footballer can make more of a difference than the system gives him credit for.

    Perhaps football's real rebellion is not raising a middle finger or breaking the rules, but breaking a pattern everyone takes for granted.