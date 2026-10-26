'Yamal tried everything!' – Jose Mourinho singles out Marc Cucurella after brutal El Clasico battle

Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella delivered a brilliant defensive performance to restrict Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal during El Clasico. Manager Jose Mourinho praised the Spaniard for holding his composure against one of world football's top talents.
Cucurella wins individual battle on Camp Nou flank
Marc Cucurella produced a defensive masterclass at left-back to help Real Madrid secure a 2-1 El Clasico victory over Barcelona at the Camp Nou. The Spaniard was selected ahead of Alvaro Carreras to handle Barcelona's dangerous winger Lamine Yamal.
Cucurella restricted Yamal's influence throughout the 90 minutes, denying the teenager time and space in dangerous areas.
His performance laid the foundation for Madrid's resilient defensive structure.
Mourinho lauds Cucurella's composure against clever Yamal
Speaking post-match, Jose Mourinho admitted that managing Yamal presented Cucurella with his toughest challenge yet. "The kid is very good and difficult because, besides being good, he's clever," Mourinho observed.
"He tried everything to get Cucu a yellow card, but Cucu held his own very well."
"It was a great team effort, but it's probably the toughest match Cucu has had, and he came out on top against a very good player," Mourinho added.
Rotation policy keeps Madrid full-backs sharp
Mourinho explained that squad rotation played a key role in keeping Cucurella fresh for the high-intensity fixture. "We have two top-level left-backs, which also allows me to manage playing time a bit," Mourinho noted.
"Alvaro played the last match on Wednesday, which has allowed Cucu to be fresh and focused, thinking only about this game."
"Seeing them there, ten meters away from me, is when I truly understand the quality of the players," the coach concluded.
Cucurella locks down starting contention
Cucurella's impressive display reinforces Real Madrid's defensive depth as they compete across multiple fronts.
Mourinho will continue to rotate his full-backs to maintain physical intensity.
Real Madrid prepare for their upcoming trip to Santander next weekend.
A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.