Man Utd next manager: Who could do a better job than under-fire Erik ten Hag?

The Manchester United boss is seeing his job called into question after his side were thrashed by Bournemouth before exiting the Champions League

A nightmare week for Manchester United could get worse on Sunday, when Ten Hag's side face Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League. Having been torn apart by Bournemouth at Old Trafford, the Red Devils went out of Europe with a whimper on Tuesday night and face their in-form rivals at the worst possible time.

It all spells danger for Ten Hag and his job prospects, with the United board unlikely to tolerate much more failure from the Dutchman as United's season continues to go downhill.

The likes of Graham Potter, Zinedine Zidane and even ex-Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui have all been linked with stepping in to take over, but would they really be able to turn things around?

Perhaps there's another manager on the market who would make a big impact at Old Trafford, or do the Red Devils just need to give Ten Hag more time? Whatever your view, let us know in the comments below! 👇