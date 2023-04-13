Manchester United have ‘outside chance’ of signing Jude Bellingham - but England star may stay at Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United have an outside chance of signing Jude Bellingham in the summer but the midfielder might not leave Borussia Dortmund at all.

Bellingham is also linked with Real Madrid & Man City

Liverpool are out of the race to sign the teenager

Man United are believed to be in the mix

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has been speculated with a move away from the Signal Iduna Park with Manchester City and Real Madrid deemed to be the favourites in the race to sign him after Liverpool decided to stop pursuing their long-time target. According to Football Daily, Manchester United also happen to be in the mix and they do have an outside chance of signing the player who visited the club's training facilities at Carrington three years ago and also met with club legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Red Devils are in the process of a potential takeover which gives them room to free up their finances. The cost of such a deal - is likely to be well in excess of £120 million ($149m) and if there's a new owner at Old Trafford then they do have a possibility to get Bellingham, a player they truly admire.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to ESPN, Manchester City are the current favourites to land the player but nothing has been agreed upon as of now. The 19-year-old's entourage had been reported to have met with representatives from Real Madrid as well but there has been little movement since then. Hence, it would not be surprising if the England international stays for one more season at Dortmund before heading out of Germany for a fresh challenge.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? With a couple of European giants circling around, Bellingham might have to make a decision about his future in the summer. However, in the short term, he has a Bundesliga match to focus on against VFB Stuttgart on Saturday.