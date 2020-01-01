‘Manchester United are back, now it’s time to win trophies’ – Lindelof sees Champions League as ‘a minimum’

The Red Devils defender is eager to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side build on their top-four finish and wrap up Europa League glory in 2020

Victor Lindelof considers to be “back”, after wrapping up a Premier League top-four finish, but admits the time has arrived for them to “start winning trophies”.

The Red Devils emerged victorious in a crucial clash with Leicester on the final day of the Premier League season.

A 2-0 win over the Foxes has secured Champions League football for 2020-21, but Lindelof says that is the “minimum” requirement for a club of United’s stature. For the Swedish defender, elite European competition has to be complemented by tangible success.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side remain in the hunt for glory in what has been an elongated campaign.

Lindelof told the club’s official website after helping to down Leicester: “When you play for this club, you should always play in the as a minimum.

“Now we’re back and it’s time for us to start winning trophies as well because we have to do that. We have one trophy left to win this season and that should always be the mentality, to win trophies. Our goal was to be back in the Champions League and now we have another one: to win the Europa League.”

United will return to the continental stage on August 5, in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 encounter with LASK.

Solskjaer’s side lead that contest 5-0 on aggregate, with a quarter-final clash with either Istanbul Basaksehir or FC Copenhagen lined up – with games from the last eight set to take place in .

“It’s a trophy to win and this club should always be aiming for trophies,” Lindelof added on the Red Devils’ ambition. “It’s a great opportunity for us and to secure the Champions League spot today, it makes the players a little bit more calm.

“We go to Germany - after the game against LASK at home - and if we win, we can travel to Germany and I’m really looking forward to it.”

While United still have competitive fixtures to take in this season, the summer transfer window has swung open and Solskjaer is now able to further bolster his ranks.