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Senior figures at several Premier League clubs are demanding that Manchester City's owners be forced to sell the club following their guilty verdict for financial rule breaches. With the Independent Football Regulator confirming it has the authority to act, rival executives are ramping up the pressure for an unprecedented sanction.

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Rivals demand ultimate sanction for City

According to BBC Sport, officials at three Premier League clubs hvae stated that City's owners should be stripped of the club. The demand follows September's independent commission ruling, which found City guilty of breaching financial regulations between 2009 and 2018 and failing to co-operate with the investigation.

The commission determined that the club inflated revenues and disguised £900m in losses through sham commercial arrangements. While the panel has yet to hand down a final punishment - which could range from a fine and points deduction to stripped titles or expulsion—several top-flight executives believe those measures do not go far enough.

Speaking anonymously, one senior figure argued that any penalty would be irrelevant unless Abu Dhabi United Group is forced to relinquish control, warning that anything less would make clubs question why they fund the regulator through a levy. Another source insisted the league's credibility has been undermined and that rivals cannot move on if the current hierarchy remains in place.

Regulator insists it has the 'stomach' to act

The growing anger places immense pressure on Independent Football Regulator (IFR) chair David Kogan, whose watchdog was established just over a year ago. Under section 34 of the Football Governance Act, the IFR can investigate an owner's honesty, integrity, and financial soundness, and ultimately issue an ownership removal order.

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Addressing a parliamentary committee earlier this week, Kogan made it clear that the watchdog will not shy away from taking action once City's appeal concludes.

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"Forget the name of the club, forget the size of the club, forget the scale of the issue," Kogan said. "We cannot simply ignore our statutory duties in relation to a club because it happens to be of a certain size."

"In one sense, the evidence has already been judged by those cases having been found guilty, so we will absolutely have the stomach to do so," he added. "Assuming those circumstances are triggered, if we don't act, what is the purpose of having a football regulator?"

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Political pressure and legal war chests

Any move to force a sale by Sheikh Mansour's investment group carries wider political and financial implications. In September, Prime Minister Andy Burnham drew criticism after saying he would be "really concerned" if the scandal led to a sale, praising City's owners as "a huge partner in the building of modern Manchester". Kogan, however, has consistently maintained that the IFR will ignore political pressure.

Preparing for a potential courtroom battle is already underway. IFR chief executive Richard Monks revealed that a £2m litigation reserve is being built via club levies - part of the £20.3m annual cost to England's top five divisions—with a government loan agreed if legal fees exceed that figure.

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"We'd expect to win that litigation, to claim costs and repay government," Monks told MPs. "If we failed in that massive litigation, then ultimately it would be added to the levy and we'd repay government that way."

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs voted last week to cover legal expenses for the league's five board directors after UAE-based City sponsors Etihad and Etisalat indicated they are considering suing the competition.

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Appeal outcome holds the key

The Premier League has asked clubs to refrain from commenting publicly while the legal process unfolds. City continue to strongly deny any wrongdoing and have formally appealed the commission's findings, maintaining that the ruling contains clear material errors of law, principle, and fact.