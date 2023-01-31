Luton Town vs Cardiff City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Luton Town against Cardiff City in the Championship in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

Premier League promotion hopefuls Luton Town are set to host Cardiff City in a Championship clash at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.

The home side were forced into a FA Cup fourth-round replay after the 2-2 draw against Grimsby Town, where Cardiff suffered a 5-2 FA Cup third-round exit to Leeds United before a 1-0 home defeat against Milllwall in the league on Saturday.

GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news and more.

Luton Town vs Cardiff City date & kick-off time

Game: Luton Town vs Cardiff City Date: January 31, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET, 7:45pm GMT, 1:15am IST (Feb 1) Venue: Kenilworth Road, Luton

How to watch Luton Town vs Cardiff City on TV & live stream online

The game will not be shown in the United States (US).

Sky Sports Red Button will showcase the game on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Sky Go.

The match will neither be telecast nor streamed in India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A N/A UK Sky Sports Red Button Sky Go India N/A N/A

Luton Town team news & squad

James Bree has left the club to join Premier League side Southampton, with Alfie Doughty now the preferred right-back.

In attack, Carlton Morris is back from a calf injury at the cost of Harry Cornick's place in the XI, while Allan Campbell is likely to keep his place ahead of Louie Watson in midfield.

Luton Town possible XI: Hovrath; Doughty, Osho, Lockyer, Potts, Bell; Mpanzu, Watson, Campbell; Morris, Adebayo

Position Players Goalkeepers Horvath, Shea, Isted Defenders Lockyer, Burke, Bradley, Osho, Bell, Potts, Drameh Midfielders Mpanzu, Rea, Campbell, Clark, Berry, Lansbury, Thorpe, Watson, Doughty, Freeman, Onyedinma Forwards Adebayo, Morris, Woodrow, Cornick, Pepple

Cardiff Hull City team news & squad

New Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi is likely to bring in Rubin Colwill and Isaak Davies in place of Sheyi Ojo and Kion Etete for this game, sticking to the familiar 4-2-3-1 formation with Callum Robinson up front.

The club has terminated the contract of Curtis Nelson.

Cardiff City possible XI: Allsopp; Ng; McGuinness, Kipre, O'Dowda; Wintle, Rinomhota; Philogene-Bidace, Colwill, Davies; Robinson