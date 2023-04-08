Luis Campos will head up a busy transfer window at PSG as the club look to bring it's top targets to the French capital to win the Champions League.

PSG set for very busy summer transfer window

Campos has targets already in mind

Player departures could change course of window however

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite an uncertain future for PSG manager Christophe Galtier, GOAL understands football advisor Campos is preparing for a major overhaul in the French capital this summer, and he will remain at the club even if Galtier is sacked, according to L'Equipe. Campos has his work cut out, with the Parisians looking to sign several players, while also balancing their books and managing an already demanding squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Another season of disappointment in the Champions League may spell change at the Parc des Prince, with names such as Victor Osimhen and Milan Skriniar being touted for moves. Campos also believes the PSG midfield could do with bulking up, both in numbers and in the literal sense, with Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana being shortlisted.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It looks increasingly likely that Lionel Messi won't extend his contract in Paris, and talisman Kylian Mbappe is growing ever more unsettled with PSG's lack of success in Europe. While it is unlikely the French forward will force a move this summer, the sway he has been given with his current contract may prompt significant change in PSG's attacking department.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? After being knocked out of the Champions League and Coupe de France, PSG have just nine games remaining this season. They currently sit three points clear of Lens at the top of the league, and face Nice on Saturday night as they look to extend that lead to six points.