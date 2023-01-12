Lucas Moura to run down Tottenham contract as Brazilian forward considers summer return to Sao Paulo

Lucas Moura has decided see out his Tottenham contract until the end of the season, and is weighing up a return to boyhood club Sao Paulo afterwards.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The 30-year-old's contract expires in June 2023, and GOAL has learned of the player's intention to remain in north London, but only until the summer. Moura has struggled for game time under Antonio Conte this campaign, amassing just 245 minutes of football across all competitions, and it is thought that the Brazilian is looking for a move away from Tottenham at the close of 2022-23.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One option currently leading the way is Sao Paulo, a team where he came through the ranks as a youngster. Moura's interest in returning to his native Brazil was reported almost a year-and-a-half ago, and new information suggests that his close relationship with president Julio Casares could facilitate a move this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, it has also been revealed that both player and Spurs are in no rush to make a decision, with teams from Germany, Spain, France, England and Italy also interested in securing his services as a free agent. For now, though, Moura's focus remains on returning from a calf injury sustained in early November, before contributing in Spurs' upcoming Premier League and Champions League fixtures.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOURA? With no date set on the Brazilian's return, it is unlikely that he will be back fit in time to feature in the North London derby against Arsenal on Sunday.