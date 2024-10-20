This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Liverpool vs Chelsea Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueLiverpoolChelseaLiverpool vs Chelsea

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a mouthwatering Premier League clash at the weekend, Liverpool will play hosts to Chelsea at Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot's Reds, who led the league standings for the international break, will aim to book six straight wins in all competitions following a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace earlier this month.

The resurgent Blues' five-game winning run in all competitions was halted as Enzo Maresca's men were involved in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on matchday seven.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United States (U.S.)USA, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the UK, the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liverpool vs Chelsea kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 20, 2024
Kick-off time:11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST
Venue:Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET / 4:30 pm BST on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

With first-choice Alisson set to be sidelined till November, Caoimhin Kelleher is in line to deputise in goal after missing the Palace win due to illness.

Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa are also unlikely to be available for selection, while a few of the South American players in the contingent such as Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz could need once-overs ahead of kick-off.

Hence, with Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota certain to be involved in attack, Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo may get the nod over the abovementioned South American duo.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Jota.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kelleher, Jaros
Defenders:Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley
Midfielders:Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Morton
Forwards:Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Chelsea team news

Wesley Fofana and Marc Cucurella face bans on account of the accumulation of yellow cards. Renato Veiga would be called in to deputise for Cucurella, while either Axel Disasi or Tosin Adarabioyo should replace Fofana.

Captain Reece James is back in training and could mark his return here, with Danish goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen also likely to be passed fit despite his injury scare during the international break.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Veiga; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Jorgensen
Defenders:Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chilwell, James, Gusto, Fofana, Veiga
Midfielders:Fernandez, Felix, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman, Lavia
Forwards:Neto, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Sancho, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool and Chelsea across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 25, 2024Chelsea 0-1 AET LiverpoolCarabao Cup
January 31, 2024Liverpool 4-1 ChelseaPremier League
August 13, 2023Chelsea 1-1 LiverpoolPremier League
April 4, 2023Chelsea 0-0 LiverpoolPremier League
January 21, 2023Liverpool 0-0 ChelseaPremier League

