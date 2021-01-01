Champions League & Europa League knockout stage draws LIVE: Man Utd, Real Madrid, Barcelona & more learn opponents

🚨 10 minute warning 🚨
How does the Champions League last 16 draw work?
The draw for the last 16 in the Champions League is relatively straightforward.
Seeded teams (group winners) are drawn against unseeded teams (group runners up).
Some restrictions apply:
- Teams from the same national association cannot play against each other. So not all-Premier League ties, for example.
- Teams who were in the same group cannot play against each other. So in practice, this means that Manchester City and PSG will not be drawn together.
Champions League draw: Who is seeded & unseeded?
Here's how it's looking:
SEEDED TEAMS
- Ajax
- Bayern Munich
- Juventus
- Liverpool
- Lille
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Real Madrid
UNSEEDED TEAMS
- Atletico Madrid
- Benfica
- Chelsea
- Inter
- PSG
- Red Bull Salzburg
- Sporting Lisbon
- Villarreal
Remember: Teams from the same groups cannot play each other and those from the same country cannot be drawn against each other either. That means we won't see Manchester United against Chelsea, while Chelsea cannot play Juventus, who won their group.
