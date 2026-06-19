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World Cup
team-logoTurkiye
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
team-logoParaguay
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Turkiye vs Paraguay: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Turkiye vs Paraguay
Turkiye
Paraguay
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage

Country

Broadcaster

Albania

TV Klan

Algeria

beIN SPORTS

American Samoa

FBC Sports

Andorra

DAZN Spain

Angola

DStv Now

Argentina

DIRECTV Sports / DGO

Armenia

FAST TV

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NPO 1

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SBS On Demand

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Servus TV

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tabii

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PTV Sports

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New World Sport App

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How to watch Turkiye vs Paraguay with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. D
San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Turkiye and Paraguay will kick-off at 20 Jun 2026, 04:00.

North American Kick-Off Times

The match takes place this Friday, June 19, 2026. Depending on your timezone, these are the official kick-off times:

Timezone

Region / Reference Cities

Broadcast Time

PT (Pacific)

Santa Clara / Los Angeles / Tijuana

8:00 PM

MT (Mountain)

Denver / Phoenix / Ciudad Juárez

9:00 PM

CT (Central)

Mexico City / Chicago / Dallas

10:00 PM

ET (Eastern)

New York / Miami / Toronto

11:00 PM

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs Paraguay today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Turkiye vs Paraguay Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR
Formation
Paraguay crest
Paraguay
PAR
4-4-2
23U. Cakir20F. Kadioglu2M. Celik3M. Demiral14A. Bardakci16I. Yuksek8A. Guler21B. Yilmaz10H. Calhanoglu6O. Kokcu7K. Akturkoglu12O. Gill15G. Gomez3O. Alderete4J. Caceres26A. Maidana16D. Bobadilla8D. Gomez14A. Cubas10M. Almiron19J. Enciso9A. Sanabria
Paraguay crest
Paraguay
PAR
4-2-3-1
Turkiye

Starting XI

Paraguay

Manager

  • V. Montella
  • G. Alfaro

Turkiye head coach Vincenzo Montella has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of the match. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed in the available squad data. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Paraguay manager Gustavo Alfaro is similarly yet to confirm his projected lineup, with no injury or suspension concerns currently reported in the squad data. Updates will be added as they become available ahead of Friday's fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Weather

The FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage match between Türkiye and Paraguay is scheduled to take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Friday, June 19, 2026, at 8:00 PM local time.

According to the forecast for Santa Clara, CA, United States on Friday, June 19, 2026, you can expect the following weather conditions:

The daily forecast shows sunny conditions during the day shifting to partly cloudy at night, with a high temperature of 23°C and a low of 15°C. There is a 5% chance of rain for both day and night, with a humidity level of 57% and a maximum UV index of 10. Winds will be blowing from the south at a speed of 11 mph.

Confirmed Weather

For match time at Levi's Stadium, the weather is expected to be quite pleasant. It will be partly cloudy, with temperatures hovering around 15°C (59°F), winds from the south at about 18 km/h (11 mph), and a practically non-existent chance of rain (5%).

Group D Scenarios

Both teams desperately need a result in this second matchday after losing their tournament debuts (Türkiye fell 2-0 to Australia, and Paraguay lost to the United States). Under the 48-team format (where the best third-place teams also advance), the landscape shapes up as follows:

  • If Türkiye or Paraguay wins: The winner will secure 3 crucial points, putting themselves right back in the mix for direct qualification ahead of the final group stage match and securing, at the very least, a strong mathematical hope of advancing as one of the best third-place teams.
  • If they draw: Both teams will earn just 1 point. They will remain alive in the tournament but will be absolutely forced to win their final group stage match (Türkiye vs. USA / Paraguay vs. Australia) while relying heavily on goal difference.
  • If they lose: The defeated team will remain at 0 points after two matches. While not mathematically 100% eliminated yet due to the third-place wild card spots, they would be on the brink of elimination, needing a massive blowout win in their final game alongside multiple miracles in other groups.

Form

TUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

PAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Turkiye head into this match having won four of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Australia in their World Cup opener on June 14, which ended a strong run that included a 2-1 friendly win over Venezuela and a 4-0 victory against North Macedonia. In World Cup qualification, they beat Kosovo 1-0 and Romania 1-0 in back-to-back fixtures. Across those five matches, Turkiye scored eight goals and conceded three.

Paraguay's recent record shows two wins and two losses from their last five outings. Their World Cup campaign opened with a 4-1 defeat to the United States on June 13, following a 4-0 friendly win over Nicaragua on June 5. Earlier results include a 2-1 friendly loss to Morocco, a 1-0 win over Greece, and a 2-1 friendly victory over Mexico in November 2025. Paraguay scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Turkiye and Paraguay is available in the current dataset. Official records for this fixture will be updated as information becomes available.

Standings

In Group D, Turkiye currently sit third and Paraguay fourth following the opening round of fixtures.

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

👕 World Cup 2026 kits: All the top teams' jerseys revealed

🎟️ How to buy FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets

📺 Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026

⚽️ FIFA World Cup 2026 ball: Where to buy the adidas Trionda

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