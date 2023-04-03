Christophe Galtier has hit out at fans who whistled Lionel Messi after the loss against Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Fans whistled Messi

Galtier slammed whistling fans

PSG lost 1-0 against Lyon

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine superstar was whistled by the PSG faithful and was also booed after the club went down 1-0 against Lyon. Under-fire manager Christophe Galtier slammed the fans for whistling while defending Messi's performance, as he suggested that other players in the team need to function better on the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID? Speaking to reporters after the game, Galtier said, "Whistles against Leo Messi are very harsh. Leo is a player who gives a lot. He also gave a lot in the first part of the season but it is also up to other players to have more functions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 35-year-old star's current contract with PSG expires at the end of the current season and he has been linked with a move away from the club with a possibility of making a comeback to Barcelona. He has also been linked with a move to the USA with Major League Soccer clubs showing interest in the star.

The Ligue 1 giants are also doing their best to convince the Argentina skipper to extend his stay at the club, but as uncertainty grows it seems the fans' patience is wearing increasingly thin.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Christophe Galtier's men will next take on Nice in a Ligue 1 clash on Saturday.