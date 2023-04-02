WATCH: Lionel Messi whistled by PSG fans AGAIN after Barcelona confirm talks over possible return

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi was once again booed by fans after it emerged that Barcelona are attempting to sign the Argentine forward.

Player booed by PSG fans

Linked with Barca return this week

Has been whistled repeatedly in 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's name was whistled after he was announced over the Parc des Princes PA system before Sunday's fixture with Lyon. The boos appeared to come from a small group of Paris' ultras, who have jeered Messi a handful of times in recent weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona's vice-president Rafa Yuste confirmed on Friday that the Blaugrana are attempting to bring Messi back to his former club and are in contact with his father. Messi is yet to speak on the subject himself, although he did reportedly verbally agree to stay at PSG in December.

WHAT NEXT? Messi's PSG will take on Lyon on Sunday before looking to continue their march to a Ligue 1 title with an away fixture at Nice.