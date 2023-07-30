Following in Lionel Messi and Neymar's footsteps - PSG sign goalkeeper Arnau Tenas from Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain have signed free agent Arnau Tenas from Barcelona.

PSG sign goalkeeper Arnau Tenas

Signs as free agent

Previously played with Barcelona

WHAT HAPPENED? The Parisians have been reportedly in the market for a goalkeeper after Sergio Rico suffered a life-threatening injury during a horse-riding session this year. Tenas played the entirety of the last season with Barca B and also featured in Spain's final run in the U21 Euros, where Spain lost 1-0 to England.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG were also reported to be in contention for Sevilla's Yassine Bounou as the Spaniards looked to sell assets after their Europa League win due to financial constraints. However, the signing of Tenas may rule out Bounou's signing.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "First and foremost for what it is. It's a great club, as are the people who are part of it. I wanted to be part of this project, which is global in its nature. I'm very happy to be here," Tenas said to the club's website when asked why he chose PSG.

"I already knew [coach Luis Enrique] from the past. I played for him with the national team. It's true that I know him a little, but everyone knows that he is a top coach!"

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

psg.fr

WHAT NEXT FOR TENAS? Tenas is expected to be a third-choice keeper for PSG behind Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas.