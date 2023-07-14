PSG target Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou as potential Sergio Rico replacement

The French champions are in the market for a goalkeeper as Sergio Rico continues his recovery. Sevilla's Yassine Bounou tops the list of targets.

Rico involved in near-fatal horse-riding accident in May

Unclear as to whether he'll play again

Parisians need someone to challenge Gianluigi Donnarumma

WHAT HAPPENED? According to RMC Sport, PSG are pursuing the 32-year-old goalkeeper who had a wonderful World Cup with Morocco last year. His performances were a large reason as to why the North African side found themselves in their first-ever World Cup semi-final. Bounou's acquisition would prove to be a shrewd piece of business from PSG as they look to find a top second-choice option after Rico's serious accident.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The deal is made even more likely due to the fact that Sevilla are severely struggling financially and despite yet another Europa League victory back in May, they may be forced to sell their first-choice goalkeeper at a lower price to help ease fears. An amount of around £13 million (£11m/$14m) should be enough for PSG to secure his services.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BOUNOU? Should Luis Enrique pull the trigger on the deal, it's unlikely the Moroccan would turn such an opportunity down and would see out the remaining years of his career in the French capital.