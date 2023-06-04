Lionel Messi received Inter Miami offer involving Adidas & Apple 'weeks ago' - but Barcelona have yet to make 'formal' approach

Lionel Messi received an offer from Inter Miami "weeks ago" but the proposal was complicated and involved Adidas and Apple, it has been reported.

WHAT HAPPENED? The offer from the MLS side is less lucrative than that sent by Saudi Arabia, and has intertwined deals with other corporations such as Adidas and Apple, journalist Guillem Balague claims.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Argentina icon is available on a free transfer as his contract with Paris Saint-Germain runs out this summer. The French club confirmed his departure over the weekend, and he made his final appearance in a 3-2 defeat to Clermont Foot. Miami have long been linked with a move for the 35-year-old, but face competition from Saudi outfit Al-Hilal and Barcelona.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Barcelona have been vocal about their desire to bring their prodigal son back to Camp Nou, Balague reports that they have not yet made a formal offer to him. He insists that Messi's return to Barca is unlikely due to the fact they are still not in a strong enough financial position to cover his wages. Barca coach Xavi has said that the attacker's future will be decided next week, but Al-Hilal hope to confirm his arrival in the Middle East on June 6.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? As speculation about his future continues, Messi will likely feature for Argentina in the upcoming friendlies against Australia on June 15 and Indonesia four days later.