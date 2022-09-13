What is Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 rating? PSG & Argentine star's stats revealed

GOAL takes a look at how the PSG and Argentina icon's attributes break down, including his pace and dribbling stats.

Lionel Messi is one of the legends of the game. We can safely say that his record of winning eight Ballon d'Or titles will not be broken anytime soon. He remains an undisputed starter at PSG and EA Sports has revealed his rating on FIFA 23 ahead of the game's official release date on September 30.

Once a cover star with the highest rating, Messi's numbers have taken a bit of a tumble in the recent years but he remains one of the elite forwards of the sport.

So what is Messi's FIFA 23 rating? GOAL takes a look...

What is Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 rating?

Messi has an overall rating of 91 on FIFA 23, one point more than eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo. This is a drop of two points from FIFA 22 following an underwhelming season with PSG - where he finished with just 11 goals in 34 matches across all competitions.

However, he remains on the same pedestal with the highest-rated players in: Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema, who all share the same rating of 91.

In what seems to be a reflection of the real world, his pace has dropped significantly but he still boasts the best dribbling stat.

You can see Messi's FIFA 23 ratings in more detail below.

Stat Rating PAC 81 SHO 89 PAS 90 DRI 94 DEF 34 PHY 64 OVR 91

Lionel Messi's FIFA rating history

Messi's rating on the franchise has seen its biggest ever dip in this edition, dropping by two points.

Game Rating FIFA 06 78 FIFA 07 84 FIFA 08 86 FIFA 09 90 FIFA 10 90 FIFA 11 90 FIFA 12 94 FIFA 13 94 FIFA 14 94 FIFA 15 93 FIFA 16 94 FIFA 17 93 FIFA 18 93 FIFA 19 94 FIFA 20 94 FIFA 21 93 FIFA 22 93 FIFA 23 91

His first ever rating, in FIFA 06, was a mere 78, but it leapt by six points in the next edition, with a rating of 84 in FIFA 07.

He hit his first 90+ rating in FIFA 09 and has been above 90 ever since.

The highest rating Messi has had on FIFA is 94, which he was rated at for six editions, the first being FIFA 12.

