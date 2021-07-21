Liga MX TV schedule: Games to watch & live stream in U.S. today, tomorrow & this weekend

Goal has all the details of games being televised from Mexico's top league, featuring the likes of Cruz Azul, Chivas, Tigres and Pumas

Liga MX is one of the most exciting soccer leagues in the world, with a highly competitive collection of teams battling it out to get their hands on Mexico's prestigious league trophy.

Games from the Mexican top division can be watched on a variety of networks, including TUDN, Univision, ESPN Deportes, UniMas, Galavision and Fox Deportes.

There is usually no shortage of televised games, with Friday through Monday packed with action.

To help you plan your viewing schedule, Goal has the Liga MX games on TV tonight, tomorrow and this weekend.

Thursday July 22

Time (ET / PT) Game TV channel 10pm / 7pm Queretaro vs Club America TUDN / UniMas / Univision NOW

The 2021-22 Liga MX Apertura begins on Thursday night as Queretaro faces Club America live on TUDN and UniMas.

Friday July 23

Time (ET / PT) Game TV channel 8pm / 5pm Necaxa vs Santos Laguna TUDN 10pm / 7pm Juarez vs Toluca TUDN

Last season's Torneo Guardianes runner-up Santos Laguna is in action on Friday night against Necaxa while Juarez faces off against Toluca. Both games are live on TUDN.

Saturday July 24

Time (ET / PT) Game TV channel 5pm / 2pm Pachuca vs Leon TUDN 10pm / 7pm Chivas vs Atletico San Luis UNIVERSO

On Saturday evening, Pachuca takes on Leon live on TUDN and later that night Chivas collides with Atletico San Luis live on UNIVERSO.

Sunday July 25

Time (ET / PT) Game TV channel 1pm / 10am Pumas vs Atlas TUDN / Univision NOW 8pm / 5pm Monterrey vs Puebla Fox Deportes 10pm / 7pm Tijuana vs Tigres Fox Deportes

A nice spread of games is in store on Sunday, kicking off with the Pumas versus Atlas game (TUDN, Univision NOW).

Later that night sees a Fox Deportes double-show, with Monterrey against Puebla and Tijuana playing Tigres.

Monday July 26

Time (ET / PT) Game TV channel 9pm / 6pm Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan TUDN

The first week of the Liga MX 2021-22 season concludes on Monday night when defending champion Cruz Azul plays newcomers Mazatlan live on TUDN.