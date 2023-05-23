La Liga president Javier Tebas has compared the racist abuse suffered by Vinicius Junior to "homophobic" insults that were aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vinicius pointed out racist fans vs Valencia

Brazilian ended up being sent off

Vinicius has hit out at La Liga's response

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius was once again the subject of shocking racist abuse against Valencia, and pointed out the offending fans in the crowd, only to be shown a red card after a melee involving players from both sides in injury time. The winger has since posted a video purporting to show proof of the abuse, but Tebas has responded in shocking fashion already. He posted on Twitter earlier this week, urging Vinicius to "inform" himself of the anti-racism work La Liga has been doing, despite there being no decisive action taken against the guilty parties and Tebas has again attempted to defend the league.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tebas compared the abuse of Vinicius to Ronaldo receiving homophobic chants while he was playing for Real. He wrote on Twitter: "We have been aware of the racist problem against Vinicius Jr for a long time and we have acted with the powers we have: special measures in the games where he played, presentation of nine complaints, police collaboration with identifications. And we say it clearly: we want more skills to be more effective.

"Global cracks are the target of targeted hate attacks. It happened to Cristiano Ronaldo with homophobic shouting and it happens to Vinicius with racist insults. We must eliminate these despicable attacks that also affect our best players.

"The solution is not to call all of Spanish society racist and for everything to be diluted in a few days. It is false that LaLiga, its clubs, its fans are racist. The only effective solution goes through competitions, disciplinary resources, institutional collaboration and expel hate from football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that Vinicius will not leave the club, despite the repeated incidents of shocking racist abuse towards him. The Italian has also insisted that La Liga must adopt a model similar to the Premier League if they are to completely eradicate such horrific abuse.

WHAT NEXT? Madrid play Rayo Vallecano later this week but Vinicius will be suspended after his red card.