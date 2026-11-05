'Number 1 forever' - Benzema sends heartwarming message of support to Vinicius Jr following difficult AEK Athens display

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Karim Benzema has jumped to the defence of Vinicius Jr following the Brazilian's latest underwhelming performance for Real Madrid. The legendary French striker took to social media to offer a public show of solidarity for his former teammate during a particularly challenging period in the Spanish capital.

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Benzema backs his former protege

Despite the growing noise and scrutiny from the Spanish media, Vinicius has found a powerful ally in his former strike partner, Benzema. The French forward shared a poignant post on social media to lift his friend's spirits. Posting a photo of the two together from their time at the Santiago Bernabeu, Benzema added a simple but emphatic caption: 'Number 1 forever.' It was a clear statement that, in his eyes, Vinicius remains at the pinnacle of the sport.

Benzema's public show of support came at a crucial time for Vinicius, following another frustrating night that did little to suggest a return to his best form. The Brazilian was once again below par on the ball, failing to complete a single successful dribble past his marker during Real Madrid's hard-fought away victory over AEK Athens. Vinicius is set to serve the final match of his domestic suspension against Valencia this weekend prior to the international break - a four-game ban handed down after his red card for pulling Nathan Saliba's hair against Villarreal on October 10.

A legendary partnership revisited

The connection between the two was more than just a tactical arrangement; it was the engine room of Real Madrid's offensive output for several seasons. During the historic 2021-22 campaign, where Madrid secured their 35th La Liga title, the duo reached a level of synergy rarely seen in the modern era. Statistical analysis shows they were directly involved in 60 of the club's 73 league goals that year, effectively accounting for four out of every five strikes the team produced on their way to domestic glory.

Benzema was the clinical executor of these moves, bagging 26 goals to secure the Pichichi Trophy and eventually the Ballon d'Or, but he was always quick to credit the work of his junior partner. Vinicius provided the raw speed, the unpredictable dribbling, and the vital crosses from the left wing that allowed the Frenchman to flourish in the box. Together, they were the architects of the club's 14th Champions League crown, playing pivotal roles in the series of miraculous comebacks that defined that specific European campaign.

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The mentor and the student

Their relationship was originally built on a foundation of mentorship, with Benzema taking the young Brazilian under his wing shortly after his arrival from Flamengo as a teenager. The Frenchman was famously demanding of the youngster, once caught on camera urging teammates not to pass to him, but that tough love eventually forged a world-class talent. Benzema later reflected on this dynamic with honesty, stating in 2021: 'I believe in Vinicius. I talk to him a lot. I speak to him a little firmly because I know he can offer more.'

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The legendary number nine was always convinced of the winger's potential, famously describing him by saying: 'He's phenomenal when he wants to be.' Vinicius has never been shy about acknowledging the debt he owes to the veteran forward, often citing Benzema as the primary figure who helped him mature as a professional. The Brazilian previously noted that it was Benzema who taught him how to make better decisions in the final third, transforming him from a raw dribbler into a decisive goalscorer.

Life after the Bernabeu connection

The departure of Benzema to the Middle East in 2023 ended their on-field association, but the emotional ties clearly remain strong despite the physical distance.

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Vinicius's current struggles are part of a much broader slump this season. The Brazilian forward has been a shadow of his former self, scoring just once in 12 appearances across all competitions - a stark drop in production for a player accustomed to leading Real Madrid's attack.