Post-Nuno glow! Karim Benzema nets a hat-trick for Al-Ittihad days after departure of former Tottenham boss he clashed with

Just days after the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo, Al-Ittihad returned to winning ways with a 4-2 win thanks to a Karim Benzema hattrick.

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning champions, who had lost their past five games and were trying to turn things around in the Saudi Pro League, recorded a big win after the sacking of Nuno in midweek. Eight minutes after the half-hour mark, the Frenchman opened the score by flawlessly executing a penalty kick that broke the deadlock. After being brought level at halftime, Benzema set up Igor Coronado with a tasty backheel. The Brazilian repaid that with two assists for the Frenchman to complete his hat trick. The away side managed to pull another goal back but it proved to be too late.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After joining in July 2022, the former Tottenham manager won the Saudi Pro League championship in his first year. Additionally, he only lost seven of his 53 games in management of Al Ittihad before they decided to make a change and put Hassan Khalifa in interim command. Benzema appears to be delighted at the departure.

WHAT NEXT? The Saudi Pro League will also break for the international break now, Benzema's side will face Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq when they return to action on November 24.