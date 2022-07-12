Juventus 'will be ready' if Chelsea and Bayern Munich-linked De Ligt leaves club, says Allegri
Massimiliano Allegri says Juventus "will be ready" if centre-back Matthijs de Ligt leaves the club this summer. De Ligt has been linked with a transfer to Chelsea and Bayern Munich, with the latter in Turin to start negotiations for a blockbuster deal.
Despite acknowledging a meeting between Juve and Bayern took place, the manager expressed optimism that De Ligt would stay, reminding reporters that the defender "is still a Juventus player".
Yet with contract talks at a standstill, it may be difficult to convince De Ligt to remain with the Bianconeri.
Editors' Picks
- What we learned from Man Utd's rout of Liverpool: From Darwin's debut to Sancho's statement of intent
- Ultimate Liverpool dream team - Gerrard, Salah & Dalglish but no Suarez or Mane!
- The biggest stars to manage in MLS: From Henry to Rooney
- From scandal to success: How Barcelona helped transform Spanish women's football
What did Allegri say about De Ligt?
“He’s a Juventus player at the moment," the head coach told a press conference on Tuesday. "In football everything can happen, if he’s about to leave the club will be ready (with a replacement).”
Previously, club CEO Maurizio Arrivabene struck a less hopeful tone, telling Tuttosport: “Today, keeping a player who wants to leave is impossible. It’s not always about the money and if one wants to go, you don’t just tell him: ok, go ahead.
“It’s hard to keep a player, but all those sitting at the table of negotiations must be satisfied. Who has the money wins.”
Latest transfer update on De Ligt
Chelsea have made the defender a priority target, GOAL understands, however Bayern Munich have already started official negotiations. Bayern director Hasan Salihamidzic said the club were "optimistic" of a move.
Allegri also comments on McKennie
After discussing De Ligt, Allegri insisted midfielder Weston McKennie would not depart this summer.
“McKennie is a very important Juventus player who unfortunately suffered an injury," Allegri said. "He will stay at Juve."