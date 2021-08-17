Juve reach agreement to sign Locatelli from Sassuolo for €35m
Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo for €35 million (£30m/$41m), Goal can confirm.
Juve have been chasing Locatelli's for many months, having seen him enjoy a stellar 2020-21 campaign at Sassuolo to help the club secure an eighth-place finish in Serie A.
Arsenal have also been strongly linked with the 23-year-old, but Goal understands his preferred next destination has always been the Allianz Stadium, and the Bianconeri have now finally managed to strike a deal with Sassuolo.
What are the terms of the deal?
Juve will pay €5m to bring in Locatelli on an initial loan deal, and Sassuolo will receive the remaining €30m (£26m/$35m) when his move is made permanent in the summer of 2022.
The Italy international is set to commit his future to the Old Lady for the next five years, with an official announcement expected later on Tuesday.
Locatelli is set to fly to Turin before undertaking a medical at Juve's training ground, bringing to an end his three year stay at Sassuolo.
